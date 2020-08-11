Gem City Market says no to Ohio lottery

A survey of more than 200 people found that more respondents felt that lottery sales were off mission, compared to the number who expressed interest in the gambling products.

Some people opposed to lottery sales said they are exploitative and already widely available.

The market won’t sell lottery tickets, but it is a member-owned operation, and if the community members really want them in the future, they could petition to add their sales, Klein said.

The Gem City Market already decided it would not sell tobacco products because that would be inconsistent with its health mission to improve access to nutritious food products and other items, Klein said.

The market plans and hopes to sell beer and wine only, after market members voted in support of the proposal.

In November, residents in the district will vote whether to create an exception in the dry district that permits alcohol sales at the market.

Lottery sales may have attracted additional foot traffic, but they weren’t likely to be a large revenue generator, Klein said.

The market project is making progress, and construction is expected to be completed in January. The market would open soon after.

The market has about 2,700 members. The goal is to reach 3,000 membership by the time the grocery store opens.