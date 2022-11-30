Girl injured when storage unit fell off truck on Ohio 4 was ‘scalped,’ mother says

A 12-year-old and her mother are continuing to recover from a crash earlier this month in which a storage unit fell from a flatbed truck, crushing their car on Ohio 4 at the train trestle overpass in Fairfield.
Aarin Jones, 35, of Hamilton and her daughter, Brooklyn, were southbound on Ohio 4 on the afternoon of Nov. 15 when their Ford Fusion was hit by a falling cargo container, according to the Fairfield accident report.
“We are lucky to be alive,”Jones said.
The container slid off the northbound truck when it hit the CSX overpass near 3750 Dixie Highway (Ohio 4). The driver of the semi, Edward Salway of Fort Wayne, Ind., was cited for exceeding the maximum cargo height, according to the report.
The mother and daughter were pulled from the wreckage and taken to Kettering Health Hamilton. Salway was uninjured.
Jones told the Journal-News both she and her daughter were badly injured. She suffered a broken bone and cuts and scrapes, but Brooklyn “got the worst of it.”
“She was literally scalped and was sent from Fort Hamilton’s trauma unit to Cincinnati Children’s Hospital for emergency surgery. She is stable now and was able to come home but has a long recovery ahead of her,” Jones said.
About the Author