Greene County moves vaccine clinic to Ohio University’s site in Beavercreek

Greene County Public Health announced Monday it is working with Ohio University’s Russ Research Center in Beavercreek for COVID-19 vaccine distribution.
The public health department had previously been holding its vaccination clinics at the old Greene County Career Center location located just outside of Xenia on West Enon Road.
However, due to available space and future sale of the property, public health officials said they began looking for another facility that could accommodate more people and bring them indoors out of the cold.
The new site, the Russ Research Center, which was founded by Fritz and Dolores Russ, is a 75-acre research park on on Indian Ripple Road in Beavercreek Twp.
Mei Wei, dean of the Russ College of Engineering at Ohio University and managing director of the Russ Research Center said that while the Russ Research Center was gifted to Ohio University by the couple “the facility is a community asset and a part of the DNA of Greene County.”
“This is a very generous donation of their space which will allow for much more efficient clinics for the residents of our county. This will provide an indoor, heated space so people do not have to wait out in the cold,” said Melissa Howell, Greene County Health Commissioner.
Beginning this week, all vaccine clinics operated by Greene County Public will be held at the Russ Research Center located at 2730 Indian Ripple Road in Beavercreek.
All those eligible for Phase 1B and any remaining individuals who are part of Phase 1A that are interested in receiving a COVID-19 vaccine can register online at www.gcph.info and clicking the center blue box that states: Click This Box to go to the COVID-19 Vaccine Sign-Up Page.
Once on the list, people will remain on the list until they get the call to come to a scheduled clinic.
It could take several weeks or even longer, pending vaccine availability, before people on the list receive a call.