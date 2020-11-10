Greene County to give employees a bonus with BWC rebate

All Greene County employees will get a $500 bonus thanks to a rebate from the Ohio Bureau of Workers' Compensation.
Gov. Mike DeWine’s administration asked the BWC to approve a $5 billion dividend to employers. This is on top of the $1.54 billion rebate in April and the $1.34 billion rebate in October.
Greene County Administrator Brandon Huddleson said the reimbursement came with a note from DeWine saying to invest in the “county’s most important asset,” its employees. Greene County’s rebate was about $465,000.
Commissioners approved the bonus checks at their Tuesday meeting.
“This is just a small ‘thank you’ for all our employees have done,” said Commissioner Dick Gould.
The bonus will go to all county employees, including employees represented by a union.
The Ohio BWC is a state-run insurance program that collects employer premiums and pays medical expenses and wages for injured workers. It processes about 85,000 claims each year, which involves nearly $1 billion in expenses. The system covers about 250,000 employers.
The system has issued annual rebates of more than $1 billion every year since 2013. The $5 billion rebate is the largest in state history.