Greene County to give employees a bonus with BWC rebate

Gov. Mike DeWine’s administration asked the BWC to approve a $5 billion dividend to employers. This is on top of the $1.54 billion rebate in April and the $1.34 billion rebate in October.

Greene County Administrator Brandon Huddleson said the reimbursement came with a note from DeWine saying to invest in the “county’s most important asset,” its employees. Greene County’s rebate was about $465,000.