Greenville hospital teleconferences with Premier Health ICU doctors

Wayne HealthCare has a new program to teleconference in doctors who specialize in critically ill patients, allowing physicians in the Dayton area to consult with the team in Darke County.
Dayton-based Premier Health and Wayne HealthCare have had other existing business deals for video consultations and this builds on those relationships.
Kim Freeman, vice president of patient care services and chief nursing officer at Wayne HealthCare, said because of the new agreement, that their patients will have round-the-clock access to Wayne HealthCare providers as well Premier Health intensivists.
“The program also delivers important advantages to our patients and will mean fewer patient transfers, fewer days spent in the ICU, and most importantly, improved patient outcomes,” Freeman said.
“Miami Valley Hospital will collaborate with the ICU team at Wayne HealthCare to help remotely manage critically ill patients,” Mary Boosalis, president and CEO of Premier Health, said in a statement. “This consultative service will allow residents of Darke County and the surrounding area to stay close to home and still receive this high level of care.”
Premier Health’s network of critical care telemedicine specialists will work with on-site physicians and advanced practice providers at Wayne HealthCare to help remotely manage critically ill patients in the ICU, conferencing in through a cart with audio and video equipment.
The doctors doing the video consults can check bedside monitors and clinical data and consult on the care of patients that the hospital said previously would have been transferred elsewhere.
Some of the other service agreements already in place between the two hospitals includes video consults on strokes and on seizures and other brain disorders.