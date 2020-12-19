‘He was lots of fun’: Hamilton teen killed in shooting remembered for humor, hopes of joining the Army

Aerial Katelynn Brazzell BUTLER COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE

Reckless homicide is a third-degree felony with a maximum sentence of 36 months in prison if found guilty.

Boggs was found suffering from an “apparent gunshot wound” after police were called, according to a police report. He was transported to Fort Hamilton Hospital where he was pronounced dead. Following an autopsy, the Butler County Coroner’s Office ruled Boggs’ death a homicide and that he died from a gunshot wound.

Boggs’ mother, Stephanie Gill, and his grandmother, Kathy Campbell, were together Thursday night as they dealt with the grief and shock of the teen’s death.

Campbell said her grandson liked to be called “J.R.” and had attended school in Hamilton but transferred to Fairfield High School.

“J.R. liked to be a funny person and he liked to hunt and was very considerate and helpful to older people,” Campbell said. “He was lots of fun to be around.”

Boggs aspired to go into the Army, where he could be a mechanic and work in electronics, she said.

Both Campbell and Gill said they do not know Brazzell but that Boggs may have had friends who knew her.

“It is just so sad, shocking and heartbreaking,” Campbell said.

The family is trying to raise money for burial on a GoFundMe page.

“I know times are hard, anything would help,” she said.

In the 911 call obtained the Journal-News, woman is heard screaming during most of the two minutes. A woman shrieks and another yells, “What is the address?” as the dispatcher tries ask questions and send help.

After a few seconds, a woman says, “Hi, I guess there’s a kid shot here.” She was able to give a address, but hung up after saying she was in the house. There was no answer when the dispatcher called back.