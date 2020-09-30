X

Health Care Hero Angela Bley: ‘We are so grateful to those who keep giving us love and support’

Angela Bley, Registered Nurse
FOCUS ON THE POSITIVE | 44 minutes ago
By Rebecca Mullins

Name: Angela Bley

Hometown (where you live now): Hamilton, Ohio

Job title: Registered Nurse

Where do you work: Proud Employee of Mercy Health – Fairfield Hospital

Describe what your day is like/what you do: My day is full of navigating the emotional and physical roadblocks life gives you without having a map.

What inspired you to get into health care? My own father’s death of a massive heart attack inspired me to go into healthcare to help educate others.

What’s a memorable experience you’ve had in health care? Truly every day is unique and different, and this experience over and over again is memorable.

What do you want readers to know about your job right now? We are so grateful to those who keep giving us love and support. We could not have handled the stress without seeing how appreciative the community had been, and the world for that matter.

