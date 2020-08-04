Health Care Hero: COVID-19 intimidating ‘because there are still so many unknowns’

What inspired you to get into health care? I was an state tested nursing assistant for 10 years, which allowed me to work side by side with the residents and nurses. I realized one day that I wanted to give more to the ones I was caring for. I decide with a good friend that we would attend nursing school together. As a team we applied for school and completed our 10-month program, then we sat for our LPN boards together. We successful completed. So, I inspired myself to get into health care along with a good friend.

What’s a memorable experience you’ve had in health care? The most memorable experience in my career is building strong relationships with the residents and families that I care for on a daily basis.

What do you want readers to know about your job right now: The things that make me extremely happy as a nurse are knowing I was able to help my residents, whether it was with giving them pain medication, helping them to the bathroom, or assist them to walk after a meal, or that I made the call to the doctor to inform him/her of a condition change, and to obtain new orders that would benefit my resident. I love leaving my residents better than he/she was when I entered the room. I always want to leave my residents with the feeling they are important, and that I heard them and responded with kindness and dignity.

COVID-19 is intimidating because there are still so many unknowns. I personally have not had to care for a patient with it; however, I know nurses who have and are still caring for those patients. We are all in this together, and together we will get through this rough time, and things will slowly get back to normal. Some call us heroes, but honestly, we are doing what nurses have always done: caring for those in need.