Herman Cain dies at 74 after contracting coronavirus

He was hospitalized with COVID-19 less than two weeks after attending a rally for President Trump in Tulsa, Oklahoma.

Cain was born in Memphis, Tennessee, but he moved to Atlanta as a child.

His bachelor’s degree in mathematics came from Morehouse College, followed by a master’s degree in computer science from Purdue University.

Cain’s work experience included time at Coca-Cola Company, but it was in the food service world that he became well known. He managed 400 Burger King restaurants before becoming the CEO of Godfather’s Pizza.

He ran for the Republican nomination for president in 2012.

Years later, he became a strong Trump supporter, named by the 2020 campaign as the co-chair of Black Voices for Trump.