Higgins scores at Classic 24 at Daytona

There are six groups of cars, organized by relative speed, which race in one-hour segments for a total of four hours on track. You get to do both day and night racing, and Daytona is well lit. Higgins took the Fabcar to race in Group C and also a Porsche GT3 Cup car to race in Group E with co-driver Tom Hessert.

“During the night Hessert was running the GT3 Cup car and it was dry on the front stretch and literally pouring on the back stretch. He hit water and the car just turned right. We banged it up so that ended our fun there,” Higgins said.

They completed on 31 total laps.

“The GT3 Cup car is pretty easy to drive,” Higgins said. “It’s got ABS brakes, a paddle shift transmission and a computer that not only prevents you from missing a shift but also keeps you from over-revving the engine. A few years back in the older GT3 car, I missed a shift and went from sixth gear to second and that didn’t end well at all. The water on the track, however, they haven’t invented a computer for that.”

The Fabcar debuted in 1985 and raced with IMSA in the Camel Lights series where Higgins had great success. Today, sporting the same livery from many years ago it sees track time about four to five times a year. The mid ’80s technology doesn’t feature any of the computers or shifters that the newer GT3 car has.

“You’re driving it all the time, no power steering, no ABS, banging the clutch and shifter, it’s a handful,” Higgins explained.

“Daytona is just magic to me. I’ve had some success and I’ll bet I’ve logged 3,000 miles there. It’s just mystical at night inside that car, totally focused on just driving. Everything else leaves your mind,” Higgins said. “I really can’t explain it, but think about this: when I slide into that race car and put the belts on, to me, it’s like sliding into a warm bath.

“I’m totally relaxed, just thinking about making that car sing. Why would I stop doing that?”