Just In: Ohio, Dayton home sales surge in August

The number of homes sold in the Dayton area increased over seven percent from 2019′s figures, and the average sales price reached $203,934, up 14% from August 2019, the Dayton Realtors trade group reported. The median price was also up, 12% to $175,000, compared to last August, the organization said.

The 1,707 sales last month produced a cumulative sales volume of over $348.1 million, up 22% from last year.