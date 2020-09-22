Just In: Ohio, Dayton home sales surge in August

National and local home sales were up in August, with the local trade organization for Realtors reporting that sales rose 7% compared to last year.
The number of homes sold in the Dayton area increased over seven percent from 2019′s figures, and the average sales price reached $203,934, up 14% from August 2019, the Dayton Realtors trade group reported. The median price was also up, 12% to $175,000, compared to last August, the organization said.
The 1,707 sales last month produced a cumulative sales volume of over $348.1 million, up 22% from last year.
Nationally, U.S. home sales rose to their highest level in nearly 14 years last month.
And the central Ohio housing market saw record home sales in August as almost 3,400 homes and condominiums changed hands, up almost five percent from last year and the highest number of sales documented for this late summer month, according to Columbus Realtors.
Locally, the January-August average sales price increased 9% to $192,743 while the median sales price increased 8.8% to $165,500.
However, year-to-date sales are lagging, with the 10,925 sales falling a percent from last year’s number at this point. Tight inventory continues to be a problem in the Dayton area, Dayton Realtors said. Listings in August were 4% less than last year, at 1,877 entries.
The overall active inventory of single-family homes and condos at the end of August stood at 2,113, just over a month’s supply of listings based on August’s sales pace.