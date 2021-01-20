Homicide detectives seek public’s help in investigation of Dayton teen’s shooting

Dayton police are asking for anyone with information on the death of 17-year-old Dayton boy to come forward.
“Dayton police homicide detectives continue to investigate the murder of Jadorian Glass, however there are no additional details we are able to release at this time,” said Lt. Jason Hall. “As always, we are requesting the community’s assistance and are encouraging anyone with information about this incident to contact the Dayton Police Department at 937-333-COPS.”
Anyone who wants to remain anonymous can call Miami Valley Crime Stoppers at 937-222-STOP.
Police were called to 4500 block of Germantown Pike around 11 p.m. Sunday after a woman reported her son had been shot.
“My son’s not breathing … Come get my baby. … They shot him in his head,” she told a 911 dispatcher. “Please help my baby, get here now.”
The woman said her son was outside, but she didn’t know who shot him.
Another woman also called 911 around the same time to report that she heard six gunshots in the area.
We are working to learn more about the investigation and will update this story as more details are available.