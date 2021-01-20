Homicide detectives seek public’s help in investigation of Dayton teen’s shooting

“Dayton police homicide detectives continue to investigate the murder of Jadorian Glass, however there are no additional details we are able to release at this time,” said Lt. Jason Hall. “As always, we are requesting the community’s assistance and are encouraging anyone with information about this incident to contact the Dayton Police Department at 937-333-COPS.”

Anyone who wants to remain anonymous can call Miami Valley Crime Stoppers at 937-222-STOP.