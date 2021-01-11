Honda semiconductor shortage affects Accord production

“Due to a shortage of semiconductor microchips, Honda’s purchasing and production teams are currently evaluating this issue in the effort to limit the impact of this situation on our production in North America and maintain our ability to meet the needs of our customers,” Honda spokesman in Ohio Chris Abbruzzese said in an email to the Dayton Daily News and Springfield News-Sun Friday.

Production in Marysville has been slowed before. In April 2019, Honda acknowledged plans to shut down a second-shift production line at its Marysville plant starting that summer for a few years — a move that at the time was said would not result in worker layoffs.

At the time, a Honda spokeswoman cited the shift of market demand from sedans to SUVs and light trucks.

2020 was a challenging year for Honda and other automakers.

Nearly all North American auto plants ceased production in March, as the pandemic and attendant fears tightened their grip. In April, for the first time in Honda’s history in Ohio, the company was forced to lay off workers.

In mid-May Honda began to gradually resume auto, engine and transmission production in its U.S. and Canadian plants, ending a suspension of production that had started March 23.

And over the summer, the automaker also acknowledged that worker absenteeism and other challenges forced front-office and administrative workers to temporarily handle assembly line and production work.

One reason for the parts crunch, however, is a stronger-than-expected recovery in auto sales.

Honda for December reported monthly sales of 136,467, only 99 vehicles down from December 2019. It ended 2020 with sales of 1.34 million cars and light trucks, down 16% from 2019.