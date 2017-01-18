How a friend in the statehouse and Civil War veterans built the 155-year-old Dayton VA

Credit: DaytonDailyNews Combined Shape Caption History Extra looks at the origin of the grotto and landscaped gardens on the grounds of the Dayton VA Medical Center. Credit: DaytonDailyNews

3. Veterans created a grotto and landscaped gardens on the site. A crew of 75 veterans molded the topography of the gardens in the limestone quarry area and built the caverns within the grotto shortly after the home opened. Gardener Frank Mundt began growing vines in the rock crevices in 1868. He took care of growing and caring for native plant species in the grotto as well as cultivating exotic plants in greenhouses on the campus.

A view of Home Chapel on the grounds of the National Home for Disabled Soldiers, now the Dayton VA Medical Center, dedicated Oct. 26, 1870.

4. The first U.S. government-built permanent chapel stands at the center. Home Chapel was dedicated in October 1870. The Gothic-style church with a frescoed interior was built by the Civil War veterans living at the Soldiers Home who quarried the limestone from the property. The chapel still stands on the grounds of the Dayton VA Medical Center.

5. The center became a place to visit for people across Ohio. More than 660,000 visited the home at its peak in 1910. Railroads created special soldiers’ home picnic excursions. Visitors could catch a train from Cleveland and other cities and travel to Dayton for the day. They joined the soldiers in the gracefully appointed Memorial Hall for lectures and recitals.