How haunted is your city? Southwest Ohio locations top list

The odds of seeing ghosts in some Southwest Ohio cities are actually pretty high compared to other areas of the state, according to one data collection company.
BetOhio.com ranks Springfield as No. 1 for its number of reported sightings and the percentage chance of seeing ghosts.
That’s following by the City of Hamilton, which ranks No. 2 with far fewer sightings than Springfield (69 to 39) but has higher odds of spotting one (+4084 for Springfield compared to +7307 for Hamilton).
In recent previous years, Hamilton’s German Village Carriage House has served as a site of paranormal investigation during the “World’s Largest Ghost Hunt” — an event that has been live-streamed.
Also on BetOhio.com’s list of cities in Ohio with the most sightings of ghosts is Youngstown at No. 3 and Dayton at No. 4. Dayton has some much higher sighting odds at +10209.
Also making the Top 10 list:
Piqua
Waynesville
Sidney
Fairborn
Troy
Middletown
“As expected, your odds of a ghost encounter on a given day in Ohio is very slim, though your best bet would be to try southwest Ohio,” says the BetOhio website.
“Lucasville, about 100 miles from both Dayton and Cincinnati, had two of the most recent ghost sightings, according to GhostsofAmerica.com.”
Have you spotted a ghost in your city?
