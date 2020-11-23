How to mark the holidays with your loved older ones

With cases surging in Ohio, an Ohio nursing home group shared ideas for family gatherings that involve older adult loved ones, particularly those who require long-term services and supports or reside in a congregate care setting.
The recommendations were issued in an open letter to friends and family of older Ohioans, written by Kathryn Brod, president and CEO of LeadingAge Ohio.
“The challenges of 2020 have been unprecedented, and there is no doubt that Ohioans are worn down by the repeated obstacles to visiting with older loves ones,” Brod said . “Despite this fatigue, fresh vigilance is required as we approach the holidays with an out-of-control case count.”
The letter urged Ohioans with older adult loved ones, especially those who live in a congregate care setting or have a serious illness, to consider finding new ways to celebrate the holidays this year. Some of the suggestions include:
- Setting up a remote visit with the loved one before the meal, so they can walk you through preparing a favorite recipe.
- After having dinner with the primary household members, holding an extended-family virtual party over dessert.
- Hosting or attending a virtual dinner with friends and family.
- Watching sporting events, parades and movies at home, while talking to your loved one on the phone. Make it special by dropping off a “care package” a few days before: a comfy blanket, favorite snacks and beverages.
If a family is still going through with a holiday gathering with the older loved one, LeadingAge Ohio urged Ohioans to consider:
- Holding a “pre-meal” earlier in the day that the older loved one can attend, with just one or two people that have been able to quarantine prior.
- Ensuring that all individuals that the loved one will be in contact with have quarantined for the 14 days preceding the holiday. This would require severely limiting contact with others beginning last Nov. 12. If a family hasn’t begun quarantining, they can delay the holiday by a week or two, until they’ve had sufficient time to prepare.
- Monitoring all individuals for symptoms, including fevers, cough, or other COVID-19 symptoms.
- As an additional precaution, asking anyone who will have contact with the loved one to obtain a negative COVID-19 test result prior to the holiday gathering.
- Ensuring all spaces including the vehicle, kitchen, bathrooms, and all gathering areas are sanitized immediately prior to the visit. An extra precaution could be to ensure that no other person has used these spaces for several days prior to Thanksgiving.