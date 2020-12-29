How to recycle your live Christmas tree in the Dayton area

Eastwood: Undecorated trees can be dropped off at the Eastwood Metro Park on Harshman Road that will be used in a tree-sinking project. Five Rivers Metro Parks and the Ohio Department of Natural Resources plan to collect 450 trees to be sunk in the lake to add to aquatic life. Trees can be dropped off anytime the park is open until Jan. 21.

Englewood: During the first two weeks of January, the trash hauler, Rumpke, will pick up discarded Christmas trees curb-side on your normal trash pickup day. For trees taller than 4 feet, please cut the tree in half.

Kettering: Rumpke will collect Christmas trees through Jan. 15. Simply place at the curb on your regular collection day. Please make sure to remove all ornaments, lights and tinsel. Trees longer than nine feet must be cut in half.

Miamisburg: Residents can put trees at the curb with other trash on their regular collection day by Rumpke.

Moraine: Residents are encouraged to place Christmas trees at the curb for pick-up by the Moraine Street Division, 4720 Vance Road, Dayton. The trees will be placed into the pond at Deer Meadow Park to provide fish nesting.

Vandalia: Residents can drop off their trees at the Sport Complex, 1111 Stonequarry Road, Vandalia, until Jan. 20. Beginning the first week of January, residents can also dispose of Christmas tress by placing them at the curb for pickup by Rumpke on your regular trash day.

West Carrollton: Christmas trees can be picked up during the large item/bulk trash collection week, Jan. 4 through Jan. 8, on residents’ regular collection day. Trees should be free from lights, tinsel and decorations. Do not place trees in bags.

Clark County: Residents can drop off Christmas trees to C&S Tree Service during normal business hours.

Greene County: During regular business hours, residents can drop off undecorated trees at the County Recycling Drop Off Facility at 2145 Green Way Boulevard. The trees are turned into mulch that residents can pick up later and use at home. There is no deadline for Christmas tree drop offs.

Miami County: Accepting Christmas trees at Transfer Station, 2200 N. County Road, 25A, Troy, until Jan. 30 free of charge.

Montgomery County: There will be holiday recycling at the Montgomery County Transfer and Recycling Facility, 1001 Encrete Lane in Moraine, through January where residents can drop off their trees.