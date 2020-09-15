HS Results 9/14

Jonathan Alder 1, London 0

Kenton Ridge 1, Bellefontaine 1

Milton-Union 8, Carlisle 0

Seven Hills 3, Dayton Christian 2

Springfield Shawnee 2, Tecumseh 1

Xenia 7, Stebbins 0

Girls Soccer

Monday’s Results

Badin 3, Roger Bacon 1

Butler 1, Fairborn 0: Newell (F) 8 saves.

Carroll 4, Chaminade Julienne 1

Centerville 4, Wayne 0

Mason 7, Fenwick 0

Miamisburg 3, Springboro 0

Northmont 18, Springfield 1

Northwestern 4, Greenon 1

Norwood 5, Deer Park 2

Piqua 3, Greenville 0

Reading 2, Seven Hills 1

Sidney 10, West Carrollton 0

Tippecanoe 2, Troy 0

Xenia 1, Stebbins 1

Boys Golf

Monday’s Results

Fairbanks 167, Triad 184: Boscy (F) 40, Ufferman (F) 42, Crowe (F) 42, Pond (T) 43, Crowe (F) 43.

New Knoxville 200, New Bremen 202: Bergman (NB) 47, Hoehne (NB) 47, Anspach (NK) 47, Henschen (NK) 49, Smith (NK) 49.

Troy 156, Stebbins 169: Glover (T) 37, Johnston (T) 38, Bullock (S) 38, Bender (T) 40.

Girls Golf

Monday’s Results

Greenville 196, West Carrollton 245: Jenkinson (G) 36, Reis (G) 47, Fry (G) 56, Slade (G) 57.

Girls Volleyball

Monday’s Results

Hamilton 3, Norwood 1: Sprague (H) 9 aces 16 digs, Pennington (H) 33 assists 20 digs, New (H) 7 kills 2 blocks.

Tippecanoe 3, Butler 0: R. Wildermuth (T) 26 assists 4 blocks 9 kills, Siefring (T) 8 kills 12 digs, Achtenburg (T) 4 aces 4 blocks 5 kills.

Xenia 3, Fairborn 1: Williams (F) 3 aces 8 kills 5 digs, Heider (F) 16 assists 11 digs, Hart (F) 32 digs.

Girls Tennis

Monday’s Results

Badin 3, Mercy McAuley 2: E. Demmel d. I. Loth 6-1, 6-2; R. Clemmons d. Z. Mapp 6-3, 6-1; T. Oliver d. L. Douthat 6-1, 6-0. Villamanga/Dollries (M/M) d. Fait/Gibbons 6-7(5-7), 6-4, (10-8); McAninch/Cheeseman (M/M) d. Wurzelbacher/Kuntz 6-3, 3-6, 6-4.

Centerville Gold 5, Beavercreek Orange 0: 1S Hinshaw def. Lutz 6-2, 6-2; 2S Owen def. Ruggles, Kenna 6-0, 6-1; 3S MacPherson def. Ling 6-0, 6-0; 1D Siler-Aliaga def. Stanforth-Knight 6-2, 6-3; 2D Caldwell-M.Alappatt def. Cornell-Jones, Mikhaila 6-2, 6-1.

Fairborn 5, West Carrollton 0

Madison 3, Middletown 2: 1S: Phelps (Mad) def Wilson (Midd) 6-4 6-2; 2S: Jennewine (Mad) def Pearson (Midd) 6-4 6-7(3) 6-3; 3S: Johnson (Mad) def Fletcher (Midd) 6-4 6-0; 1D: Patterson/Eisenburg (Midd) def Ballard/Wills (Mad) 6-3 6-4; 2D: Royes/McGuffey (Midd) def Gordon/White (Mad) 7-5 6-2.

Tippecanoe 5, Piqua 0: Schroeder defeated Partee 6-1, 6-0; Patel beat King 6-0, 6-1; Zweizig and Zweizig beat C. Arnett and L. Hicks 6-0, 6-0; Patel and Shultz beat G. Pleasant and H. Pleasant 6-0, 6-0.

Troy 5. Xenia 0: Romick (T) d. Pagett (X) 6-1, 6-0; Niemi (T) d. Bogan (T) 6-0, 6-1; Rajab (T) d. Jones (X) 6-0, 6-0; Patel/Rhea (T) d. Kellner/King (X) 6-1, 6-0; Logan/Wannemacher (T) d. Moorman/O’Bryant (X) 6-3, 6-2.

Valley View White 3, Wilmington 2: 1S: Price (V) def. Lewis (W) 6-0, 6-0; 2S: Sharma (W) def. Strader (V) 6-1, 6-4; 3S: Conger (W) def. Roseberry (V) 6-1, 6-0; 1D: Eck/Pemberton (V) def. Heys/Zeigler (W) 6-3, 6-0; 2D: Goins/Ponder (V) def. Housh/Patel (W) 6-2, 6-3.

