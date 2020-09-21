Huber diversity commission drafting proclamation on racism

The Huber Heights Culture and Diversity Citizen Action Commission will draft a proclamation before it recommends an actionable resolution to the city council, officials said.
In its first meeting on Wednesday, the nine-member citizens' group, whichthe Huber Heights City Council recently appointed, agreed to come up with a proclamation recognizing racism as a priority. A subcommittee is drafting something to bring before the group within the next month. The commission would then recommend the council pass the proclamation.
Yolanda Stephens, chair of the commission, said this is just the first step. The panel hopes the city council will eventually pass a resolution addressing issues specific to Huber Heights.
Commission members agreed Wednesday that they need to do some information gathering before they are ready to draft a resolution. Stephens explained that they intend to conduct a public survey of Huber Heights citizens, asking what their concerns are.
“What is the actual need?” she said. “What are their areas of concern? So we can address things the community needs.”
Then, the commission plans to do an assessment of what city institutions are already doing to address diversity and inclusion.
The commission also decided Wednesday to split into three sub-committees focused on education and community advocacy, reform and outreach.
The first piece of outreach the commission plans to do is centered around voter registration as October deadlines to register quickly approach.
“We’re coming up on an imperative election year,” Stephens said.
The group did not decide Wednesday on where or when they will be out in the community to encourage voter registration. Commission members discussed setting up at the library, local businesses or the city farmers' market. Stephens said the commission will do at least one event before the Oct. 5 voter registration deadline.
The commission has not set its next meeting date but plans to meet at least monthly.