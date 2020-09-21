Huber diversity commission drafting proclamation on racism

Then, the commission plans to do an assessment of what city institutions are already doing to address diversity and inclusion.

The commission also decided Wednesday to split into three sub-committees focused on education and community advocacy, reform and outreach.

The first piece of outreach the commission plans to do is centered around voter registration as October deadlines to register quickly approach.

“We’re coming up on an imperative election year,” Stephens said.

The group did not decide Wednesday on where or when they will be out in the community to encourage voter registration. Commission members discussed setting up at the library, local businesses or the city farmers' market. Stephens said the commission will do at least one event before the Oct. 5 voter registration deadline.

The commission has not set its next meeting date but plans to meet at least monthly.