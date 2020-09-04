Huber diversity commission: ‘We want to ensure we are an inclusive city’

Members serve three year, staggered terms.

Yolanda Stephens, the chair of the commission, said the Huber Heights is a diverse community.

“Just because we’re a diverse city doesn’t mean we’re open to diverse culture,” Stephens said. “We wanted to ensure that we are an inclusive city.”

Floyd’s death has sparked protests across the country and calls for change.

Stephens said she hopes the commission will be “multi-tiered,” with an educational component, a reform component and an activity-based component.

“We want to do things around voter registration, get people to understand how city council works, educate students in Huber about different cultures,” Stephens said. “We want to look at the police department, is it reflective of the population? Are we minority business-friendly? Does our city staff reflect the city’s population?”

The commission’s hope is to increase exposure to other cultures. Stephens said she also wants to develop a process for the commission to receive complaints or comments about racism or injustice in the city.

“I’m not aware of other cities doing this, so I hope that other cities will see our work and start something like this,” she said.

The commission has not yet set a meeting date for all nine members.

“We chose people who had a passion. This is going to be a very busy commission because there’s a lot to do,” Stephens said.