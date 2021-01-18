Huber Heights diversity committee asks city to put diversity needs assessment to bid

“I very much appreciate the buy-in and the willingness to rally behind us,” she said. “I think the only pushback I have on this is that it feels like the decisions are being made for us, and that puts me in a position where I’m uncomfortable.”

Other members said it was important to keep the process transparent.

“If we’re going to talk to the community about us being open and transparent, we have to model that behavior from the top down,” said Rhonda Sumlin, a member of the commission, during the meeting.

Rob Schommer,Huber Heights city manager, said the city has a choice to put up any projects for bids for spending under $75,000.

The committee will be involved in picking the firms, Schrommer said. Council will ultimately have to negotiate the contracts and bids.

“We would rely heavily on the committee to review those firms and make those decisions, and make a recommendations back up to council on what the recommended firm and or process would be, and then to allocate funds if appropriate and authorize the selection of the firm so the process can begin,” Schommer said.

“I hope that other cities will be open to listening and actually hearing and acting on the concerns and issues of underrepresented groups,” Stephens said. “I am very hopeful that our city leadership will continue to do so.”

She added the committee is committed to continuing to serve the community.

“We have a very hard working, dedicated group of nine commission members who represent our city very well and are putting in the work to help ensure that our city provides a welcoming, inclusive environment for all races and cultures,” she said.