Huber Heights plans to demolish water plant on Needmore Road

Huber Heights has its own water supply and the Needmore Road water plant was a backup, according to the city. The city hadn’t been relying on the Needmore Road plant for several years. Schommer said the primary water plant on Rip Rap Road is more than adequate for the city’s needs.

Dismantling the water plant will not interfere with any Huber Heights residents’ access to water since the city has not been using that water plant for several months. Contamination is also unlikely, Schommer said, since the plant is no longer connected to the city’s water supply.

During last week’s city council work session, councilman Richard Shaw asked city engineer Russell Bergman if he was concerned about the cost of any remediation, since the water plant is older. Bergman said the cost of any remediation should be covered in the bid.

Schommer said much of the cost of tearing down the plant would be for hydraulic fluids for the control valves.

The city is also planning on several other water and sewer upgrades around the city in 2021. The city is currently sending out bids for the water and sewer line upgrades.