SWAT teams arrives at Huber Heights standoff; residents asked to shelter in place

The Dayton Police Department’s SWAT team is on the scene of a police standoff in Huber Heights on Johannsen Drive.
Huber Heights police are asking residents in the area to shelter in place after a woman suffering from a possible mental health issue is refusing to leave her home on Johannsen Drive.
It is not clear if the woman has access to weapons, said Sgt. David Garlow.
The woman has been answering phone calls from police and officers are using a bullhorn to ask her to come outside.
Police responded to the 5400 block of Johannsen Drive around noon and have the area blocked off.
