I-70 West shut down after deadly crash between car, semi in Clark County

I-70 West is shut down beyond state Route 54 to U.S. 40 following the crash reported around 10:45 a.m., according to the Springfield Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol. Traffic is being diverted at exit 66 to state Route 54 to U.S. 40 and then back onto the highway, the patrol said.

The car involved in the crash slammed into the back of a flatbed semitruck before the impact forced it off the side of the interstate into a ravine.