I-75 traffic changes coming to south part of Dayton

Motorists traveling through Dayton on Interstate 75 can expect some delays next week as work begins on two bridge decks south of the city.
Starting Wednesday, there will be traffic pattern changes and an exit closing on I-75 as a result of bridge repairs over Edwin C. Moses and Carillon boulevards that will continue well into 2021.
The Ruhlin Company, contracted by the Ohio Department of Transportation in July, will replace the bridge decks and remove the u-turn lane from Edwin C. Moses Boulevard.
“ODOT discovered during inspections of the bridge decks and the surface of I-75 over Edwin C. Moses Boulevard and the Great Miami River, that both rated poor. The bridge decks were built in 1963 and reached the end of their useful design life,” Tiffany Oliphant, an ODOT spokeswoman, said.
The u-turn lane at Edwin C. Moses will be taken out now that the projects it was intended to assist are complete.
“The u-turn was installed to facilitate the modernization of I-75 and the US 35/I-75 interchange projects to the north, which both are complete, exception for the last phase of US 35/I-75 Interchange. The reconstruction of I-75 over Edwin C Moses structure will conflict with the u-turn,” Oliphant said.
On Wednesday, three lanes on I-75 northbound will shift to the right of the highway. There will be multiple lane closures in each direction between Albany Street and Springboro Pike through October 2021.
Credit: MARSHALL GORBY/STAFF
The traffic pattern changes on I-75 southbound will start the night of Oct. 7 and continue through Oct. 15, 2021. A 10-foot passing lane on I-75 south will merge onto I-75 northbound from Stewart Street and merge back at Ohio 741 in Moraine.
The Edwin C. Moses Boulevard entrance ramp to southbound traffic will close from Oct. 7 to Oct. 15 as well. There will be a detour on Dryden Road.
The repairs are projected to be complete by fall 2022, but the lane changes will end in 2021.