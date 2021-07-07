‘I shot somebody near Douglass Park’: Woman walks into police station after allegedly shooting woman in Middletown

Police said the gun allegedly used was in a holster, and Foster had a concealed carry weapons license.

Foster told police there was a fight on Friday night on Minnesota Street involving several people.

“She (Foster) said she was pepper sprayed and then hit by a silver four-door car during the fight,” police detective Trey Porter wrote in the complaint. “She said she fired her gun twice, but did not see where she was firing because she was pepper sprayed.”

Foster also was taken to a hospital for treatment of a leg injury from being hit by a vehicle then charged. She is scheduled to be arraigned this morning in Middletown Municipal Court.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call detective Brook McDonald at 513-425-7745.