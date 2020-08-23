Ideas: Wedding brawl helps inspire question: is it possible to be kind?

We are six months into our own pandemic and the current situation makes me terribly sad. Local businesses are barely hanging on to survival. Kindergartners might have been dreaming for weeks about new school shoes and class room supplies. Working through excitement jitters anticipating the first day of school will be replaced by hybrid or virtual learning for many. College students are returning to campus anticipating a fraction of the college life experience. Vacations and weddings have been hijacked. And now, we face the fall without Ohio State football. The causalities of this pandemic go on and on and on. And yet, in the midst of it all, we are having a hard time sharing the struggle together.

The chatter of argument and need to be right is exhausting, and has completely displaced the collective action necessary to triumph over COVID-19. The byproduct of this virus is real. The stories of those whose lives are lost or compromised are devastating. The testimony of grieving or worried families are heavy and difficult to reconcile.

It’s time to remember what it means to be a good neighbor and create stories of how we tackled this pandemic that can be shared for generations to come.

Wear a mask, stay away from crowds and just do what the science people say to do. We can argue for the next 100 years about policy, politics and beliefs. But for the next 100 days, maybe we should curtail our individual need to be right with a desire to be kind and compassionate and yield to a common mission.

Halloween, University of Dayton Basketball, Thanksgiving dinners and Holiday festivals are all the next wave of cancellations unless we all put on a mask and check our anger in the parking lot.

Centerville writer Anne Marie Romer is a regular contributor.