Inauguration Day: Who is attending from the Dayton region and Ohio

At least two Dayton region congressman will be at today’s inauguration of President-elect Joe Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris in Washington D.C.
U.S. Reps. Warren Davison, R-Troy, and Jim Jordan, R-Urbana, will attend, according to their spokespersons. U.S. Sen. Rob Portman, R-Ohio, will also attend. U.S. Sen. Sherrod Brown, D-Ohio will attend from a remote location.
“Senator Brown will be attending the inauguration virtually, as President-elect Biden and Vice President-elect Harris have urged Americans to do to stop the spread of COVID-19,” according to a statement from his office.
Representatives for U.S. Reps. Mike Turner, R-Dayton, and Steve Chabot, R-Cincinnati, did not respond to requests for comment.
Biden and Harris won the Nov. 3 election by more than 7 million votes. President Donald Trump, who has been impeached on a charge of inciting insurrection in connection with the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol, refused to attend the inauguration and left for Florida Wednesday morning. Vice President Mike Pence is expected to attend.
Follow Lynn Hulsey on Twitter and Facebook