Incumbent and Yellow Springs doctor vie for Greene County Coroner’s seat

Sharrett: The Ohio Revised Code outlines the duties of the Coroner which include but are not limited to establishing the Cause, Manner and Mode of Death. These findings are then used to complete the Death Certificate. Depending on the circumstances, the coroner may be called upon to testify in criminal or civil court. The Coroner’s testimony is often critical in the legal process of our justice system.

Even though the duties outlined by the Ohio Revised Code are essential to the office, they are not in my opinion the most important role of the coroner. I believe the most important part of my job is to support and comfort families of the deceased during their time of loss. My staff and I understand what they are experiencing and help them make sense of it all. We provide them with all of the information they need in a kind and compassionate way. Families have told me how much they appreciate the support they have received during their most vulnerable time. It has been my honor to serve the residents of Greene County by speaking for the deceased to protect and support the living.

Q: What experience do you bring to the table?

Bujenovic: I have been practicing medicine for over 30 years and has experience in family medicine, emergency medicine and nuclear medicine with imaging. With this background, I hope to introduce the virtual autopsy using imaging. I think we can get the same answers from scans (as from a traditional autopsy). It would be nice to have an image because you can see things more completely before we do an autopsy. Some of the scans, when we show them to juries, are more convincing than words. Greene County is a fairly small county, so this would be something I would push for to share with other counties to make it more feasible.

Sharrett: During my six terms as Greene County Coroner, I have seen the very best and the very worst of humanity. I have investigated and certified over 2,000 deaths. I have testified in dozens of court cases and have spent countless hours working with law enforcement agencies investigating deaths throughout the county. I have also worked closely with multiple agencies and organizations to promote public health. I have been and continue to be on the front line in our war on drugs. Along the way, I have been diligent to maintain the highest standards of death investigation for the citizens of Greene County. I have been blessed with an expert staff that together have over 100 years of death investigation experience. Together we have maintained certification with the National Association of Medical Examiners, which is the gold standard of accreditations. I have represented Greene County by serving two terms on the Ohio State Coroners Association Governing Board. I have also worked closely with the Ohio Department of Health to educate our citizens about the current COVID-19 pandemic. Locally, I assist the Greene County Health Department by serving as Medical Director.