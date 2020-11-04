Incumbents hold early lead in Montgomery County Commission races

Matthews of Miamisburg is a former Miami Twp. trustee and information technology project manager who previously has sought a county commission seat. Setzer is a former mayor of Vandalia where she resides. She also served in the Ohio House of Representatives.

Lieberman of Clayton has held a commission seat since 2005. Dodge, a Vandalia resident, has been in the office since 2007.

The winning candidates of today’s election will serve a four-year terms that begin in January. Three commissioners make up the general administrative body for the county. County Commissioner Carolyn Rice was elected in 2018.

County commissioners will be paid $107,692 in 2021, according to the Montgomery County Auditor.