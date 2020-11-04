Incumbents hold early lead in Montgomery County Commission races

Both Democratic incumbents up for re-election to the Montgomery County Commission are leading their Republican opponents early in the count tonight.
At 8:34 p.m., Montgomery County Commissioner Debbie Lieberman had 63% of the vote, ahead of her Republican challenger Bob Matthews.
County Commissioner Judy Dodge with 62% of the vote currently leads is Republican opponent Arlene Setzer, according to the the Montgomery County Board of Elections.
The early results released showed at least 155,683 votes were cast before Election Day, representing about 42% of registered voters in the county.
These results are expected to change as more ballots are counted through Nov. 18. We will continue to update these results as more ballots are counted.
Matthews of Miamisburg is a former Miami Twp. trustee and information technology project manager who previously has sought a county commission seat. Setzer is a former mayor of Vandalia where she resides. She also served in the Ohio House of Representatives.
Lieberman of Clayton has held a commission seat since 2005. Dodge, a Vandalia resident, has been in the office since 2007.
The winning candidates of today’s election will serve a four-year terms that begin in January. Three commissioners make up the general administrative body for the county. County Commissioner Carolyn Rice was elected in 2018.
County commissioners will be paid $107,692 in 2021, according to the Montgomery County Auditor.