Investigation continues into Fairborn High School teacher

Carole Blandino said her son has contributed to his country and his community “immensely” and with dignity.

“It was a complete surprise to me when a small group of people, including a few young 17-year-old high school students, saw a post on social media where Mike reposted a statement made by the President of the United States. Mike was exercising his First Amendment rights when doing so,” Carole Blandino said.

Carole Blandino said it seems like the Fairborn Board of Education is using Mike Blandino as a scapegoat for the atmosphere in the U.S.

Brian Livie, Barbara Blandino’s brother, said that he and his sister grew up in an Air Force family and traveled all over the country and Happy Valley-Goose Bay, Labrador. He said they met and became friends with the many diverse members of the Air Force and their children.

“Our parents taught us to treat others as we would want to be treated, no matter the color of skin or the religion they followed, nor anything else. And that lesson stuck,” Livie said. “There is not a racist bone in her body.”

Fairborn resident Julia Rang read Livie’s letter.

Barbara Blandino declined to comment.

Back To School

Let the Dayton Daily News be your guide to the new school year and all of the challenges districts face in this coronavirus pandemic. Visit daytondailynews.com/back-to-school to see your school’s plans and other stories related to the new school year.