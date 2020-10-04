Is it time for my mammogram?

Talk with your doctor, who knows you best, about a mammogram schedule that’s right for you.

What if my risk is higher than average?

Some women have a higher risk of developing breast cancer. This includes women who:

Have a parent, sibling or child with breast cancer or those who have a genetic mutation including BRCA1 or BRCA2 gene mutation

Received radiation treatment of the chest between the ages of 10 and 30

In these instances, your doctor may suggest getting mammogram screenings at a younger age. Your doctor also may suggest routine whole breast ultrasound or MRI breast screenings, in addition to mammograms.

What if my breast tissue is dense?

Having dense breast tissue isn’t uncommon or abnormal, but it can make breast cancers harder to see. If your mammogram indicates your breast tissue is dense, your doctor may want to adjust your screening guidelines. Check with your doctor for any further recommendations.

