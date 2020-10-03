Is that lump breast cancer?

You still need to see your doctor as soon as possible to determine the cause. "Having your doctor check the lump can ease your fears, said Nkeiru Okoye, MD, a medical oncologist with Premier Health. “And if it is something more serious, you can start getting treatment right away.”

You may need to have a biopsy to rule out cancer. A small piece of tissue is removed and examined under a microscope. This is usually done as an outpatient procedure with local anesthesia. Still, just because your doctor recommends a biopsy doesn’t mean you have cancer. In fact, most biopsy results are not cancer.