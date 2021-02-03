James M. Cox Foundation awards grants for food relief

The James M. Cox Foundation has awarded The Foodbank Inc. and the House of Bread $25,000 each to aid in food relief efforts. This is the second round of gifts the Cox Foundation has granted to these non-profits in the past 10 months, bringing the total to $100,000.
“On behalf of the thousands of families The Foodbank and our network of partner agencies are serving each week, I would like to extend my greatest gratitude to the Cox Foundation for their generosity and belief in a hunger-free community,” said Michelle Riley, CEO of The Foodbank Inc. “This donation comes at a time of great need across the Miami Valley. With this donation, our network of food pantries, soup kitchens and emergency shelters will continue to be here in 2021 as we work to overcome the devastating economic effects of this pandemic. Together, we can ensure that every family in our community has dinner on the table tonight.”
The James M. Cox Foundation is affiliated with the Dayton Daily News, which has long been a partner with local food agencies. The need for food is higher than ever and continues to escalate, food agency leaders said.
“The House of Bread is overwhelmed with the generosity of the Cox Foundation,” said Melodie Bennett, executive director of the House of Bread. “This significant gift helps to ensure that our doors are always open to individuals and families in our community in need of a hot nutritious lunchtime meal that is served with kindness and compassion.”
Dayton Daily News Publisher Jana Collier said the company will continue to prioritize food relief locally.
“Hunger has always been a focus of need in our community, but even more so in the past year. We are elated to be able to support local organizations like The Foodbank, Inc. and The House of Bread in providing the necessary and inspiring services that they offer every day. No one should have to worry about where their next meal will come from and we are proud that the Dayton Daily News could take part in alleviating that need through the Cox Foundation. We will continue to shed light on these issues and encourage our community to assist in feeding our neighbors.”
The mission of The Foodbank is to relieve hunger in the community through a network of partner agencies by acquiring and distributing food. Food and related supplies are distributed to a network of pantries, community kitchens, shelters and other charitable programs, all of which support the health and development of food insecure individuals.
The House of Bread believes that no one deserves to go hungry. With over 30 years since the first meal was served, the House of Bread operates today with that very principle. They prevent hunger by offering a hot, nutritious, lunchtime meal seven days a week. Staff prepares meals each day, with mostly donated food, and serves as a bridge to beneficial community resources.