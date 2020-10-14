Jefferson Twp. school principal Jennings died suddenly

“Our district has operated with a single principal for both buildings in the past and we are very confident in Dr. Woods' ability to work with parents and staff to meet the needs of all of our students,” Gates said.

Jennings and Woods were both hired to their principal roles in summer 2018 after the board voted not to bring back the previous principals. Jefferson Junior/Senior High struggled badly with turnover and staffing in that 2018-19 year.

Prior to joining Jefferson, Jennings was director of Webster Street Academy, a licensed mental health program. In 2012, while he was at Webster Street, the Dayton organization Parity Inc. chose Jennings for their annual Top 10 African American Males list.

According to Ohio Department of Education records, Jennings also served as a principal at Gem City Career Prep High School in 2006-07.