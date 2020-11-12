Jobless claims fall by nearly 50K nationally

Fewer people are seeking unemployment benefits across the country, new figures show.
In the week ending November 7, the advance figure for seasonally adjusted initial claims was 709,000, a decrease of 48,000 from the previous week’s revised level, the U.S. Department of Labor said Thursday.
The previous week’s level of claims was revised up by 6,000 from 751,000 to 757,000, however.
The number of people applying for unemployment benefits through their state governments dropped nationally to 6.8 million for the week ended Oct. 31 from 7.2 million.
Ongoing claims are well below their levels from late March, a sign that fewer workers are being laid off.
Because Veterans Day was recognized on Wednesday, states will report their jobless claims numbers to the U.S. Department of Labor a day later than usual. As a consequence, the announcement of Ohio’s weekly initial and continued jobless claims statistics will be pushed back a day to Friday