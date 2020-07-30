JUST IN: Jobless claims rise as key benefit is set to expire

A day before key federal unemployment benefits are set to expire, new federal state numbers demonstrate that the recovery is slowing.
Again, claims for first time unemployment benefits rose from the week previous, with the U.S. Department of Labor reporting Thursday an increase of 12,000 applications to just over 1.4 million claims in the week ending July 25.
Also Thursday, the federal government said the economy contracted at a record 32.9% annual rate last quarter.
In Ohio, residents filed 27,937 initial or first-time jobless claims last week.
Ohioans filed 423,452 continued jobless claims last week, which were 352,850 fewer than the peak earlier this year, the Ohio Department of Job and Family Services said.
The total number of initial jobless claims filed in Ohio over the last 19 weeks (1,557,787) has been more than the combined total of those filed during the last three years.
Nationally, the advance seasonally adjusted insured unemployment rate was 11.6 percent for the week ending July 18, an increase of 0.5 percentage point from the previous week’s unrevised rate.
The advance number for seasonally adjusted insured unemployment during the week ending July 18 was 17,018,000, an increase of 867,000 from the previous week’s revised level.
Claims for jobless benefits have been lodged well above one million nationally since mid-March.
The new numbers came out a day before the extra $600 weekly in federal Pandemic Unemployment Assistance was set to expire Friday.
“The extended unemployment benefits set to expire for millions of the nation’s jobless workers will further impact the ailing economy as consumers struggle to pay for goods and services,” Andrew Challenger, senior vice president at Challenger, Gray & Christmas, Inc. “The businesses that may have been benefiting from those consumers and shoring up neighborhoods may also begin to close at a faster clip.”