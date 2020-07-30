JUST IN: Jobless claims rise as key benefit is set to expire

The total number of initial jobless claims filed in Ohio over the last 19 weeks (1,557,787) has been more than the combined total of those filed during the last three years.

Nationally, the advance seasonally adjusted insured unemployment rate was 11.6 percent for the week ending July 18, an increase of 0.5 percentage point from the previous week’s unrevised rate.

The advance number for seasonally adjusted insured unemployment during the week ending July 18 was 17,018,000, an increase of 867,000 from the previous week’s revised level.

Claims for jobless benefits have been lodged well above one million nationally since mid-March.

The new numbers came out a day before the extra $600 weekly in federal Pandemic Unemployment Assistance was set to expire Friday.

“The extended unemployment benefits set to expire for millions of the nation’s jobless workers will further impact the ailing economy as consumers struggle to pay for goods and services,” Andrew Challenger, senior vice president at Challenger, Gray & Christmas, Inc. “The businesses that may have been benefiting from those consumers and shoring up neighborhoods may also begin to close at a faster clip.”