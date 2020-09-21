Judge rules hotel that allowed swinger parties can stay open; calls for a trial

There was a preliminary hearing on Aug. 17, during which Vandalia Interim City Manager and Police Chief Kurt Althouse testified that the hotel is a drain on police resources. There are a lot of drug overdose calls to the hotel, the city said.

Althouse testified his officers are responding to the Knights Inn more than once a day some days. A Vandalia police officer also testified that he personally responded to someone who had overdosed on a couch in the lobby of the Knights Inn.

Hery Patel manages the Knights Inn and the hotel is a family-run business. Patel testified he raised rates after the city filed the complaint in an effort to change the clientele. He raised the rates from $45 to $50 a night to $55 to $60 a night. Patel also testified since his family bought the hotel in 2017, they have put about $200,000 into remodeling or improving the rooms.

Patel also testified that he instituted a “do not rent” list for unruly guests after hearing about the city’s complaint.

The court has also ordered the hotel not let any person on the premises who has been arrested on the property, trespassed from the property or has been put on the “do not rent list” while under the Patel family’s ownership.

To enforce those orders, the hotel can’t rent a room to anyone who doesn’t provide some form of identification. The Knights Inn was also ordered not to permit any “swinger parties” or “other lewd conduct” from taking place in or expanding to the common areas of the hotel.

A trial date has not yet been set.