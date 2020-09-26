JUST IN: Dayton man dead after shooting at Clayton business

One victim is dead after a shooting at a night club in Clayton, the Montgomery County coroner’s office reported. The shooting took place at the RSVP Ultra Lounge, located at 6504 North Union Road, at around 1:50 a.m., Montgomery County dispatchers said.
Brandon Harris, 29, of Dayton was shot at the night club before he was transported to the hospital, dispatchers said. He later died of his injuries.
The shooting was reported around 1:52 a.m., dispatchers said. There is no word on if any suspects have been arrested in connection to the shooting or if there were any other victims.