UD coronavirus cases hit 155; new testing, discipline announced

As the number of COVID-19 cases on the University of Dayton campus reached 155, officials on Tuesday announced a couple of measures aimed at increasing testing and disciplining students who violate the college’s coronavirus safety protocol.
The institution’s COVID-19 surveillance testing program, which calls for testing up to 1,000 students per week, is designed to identify individuals who may be carrying the virus, yet show no symptoms. The testing program is also aimed at assessing the spread of the virus within the campus community. It includes testing targeted at potential hot spots as well as random testing, the university said, noting that students will be notified directly if they are selected for testing.
“We are ramping up testing options for our students, and have shared information with them in recent days, so we do expect these increased opportunities for testing to help us assess the extent of the clusters and potential for wider spread,” the university said in a statement. “We are evaluating the situation every day, and will inform our campus community of any changes.”
The testing started Tuesday, the same day officials said they were in the process of sending multiple students home for violating UD’s COVID-19 safety protocols. The students held gatherings that included large groups and the like, officials said.
In excess of 100 students have been referred for disciplinary action, and have either been sanctioned or face sanctions, depending on the outcome of their cases, the university said. Those sanctions will vary and could include suspension, although sending students home for violating the safety protocol is not a suspension. Students who are sent home for violating the protocol will not be dis-enrolled, instead, they’ll be allowed to take classes online only.