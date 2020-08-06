JUST IN: Jobless claims fall by nearly 250K

More than 1 million new jobless benefit claims every week have been the norm for a while. That continued last week.
In the week ending August 1, the advance figure for seasonally adjusted initial unemployment benefit claims was 1,186,000, a decrease of 249,000 from the previous week’s revised level.
The previous week’s level was revised up by 1,000 from 1,434,000 to 1,435,000, the U.S. Department of Labor said Thursday.
The 4-week moving average was 1,337,750, a decrease of 31,000 from the previous week’s revised average. The previous week’s average was revised up by 250 from 1,368,500 to 1,368,750.
While the drop in claims from the previous week is welcome, the number is still quite high.
First-time or initial claims for jobless benefits have been lodged at around 1.3 million a week since late June, according to Labor Department data.
That’s still down dramatically from 6.9 million weekly claims in late March, when fears of the pandemic and government lock-down orders first took serious hold.