JUST IN: Kettering school board has its choice to fill vacant seat

KETTERING – The list of candidates to fill a vacant seat on the Kettering City School District Board of Education has been narrowed to one, a district official said this morning.
Mark J. Martin is the board’s choice to succeed longtime board member Julie Gilmore, said Dan Schall, treasurer and chief financial officer for the district.
The board met with Martin on Friday and deliberated afterward, he added. The board plans to vote on the issue Oct. 20, Schall said.
Martin was the only candidate among four who were interviewed twice to be called back for a third meeting, Schall said.
Diane Farrell, state Sen. Peggy Lehner, and Chrissie Richards all had second interviews with the board Oct. 5, Schall said.
More than 20 candidates applied and were interviewed for the seat Gilmore vacated Oct. 1, officials said.