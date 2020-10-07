JUST IN: Kettering school board talks to 4 for vacancy; leader says top candidate emerges

KETTERING – Four candidates have re-interviewed this week for the vacant Kettering City School District Board of Education, and the panel’s president says a top contender has emerged.
Diane Farrell, state Sen. Peggy Lehner, Mark J. Martin and Chrissie Richards interviewed with the board Monday night in the search to replace longtime member Julie Gilmore, said Dan Schall, treasurer and chief financial officer for the district.
Board President Jim Ambrose told the Dayton Daily News that “we’ve got somebody in mind,” but he declined to elaborate.
Yet Schall said the district has “not whittled down the list” from the 22 applicants initially interviewed last week.
Schall said board plans to talk with again with Martin – and possibly others from the complete list of applicants – on Friday.
Lehner represents the 6th District in the Ohio Senate, but she is term limited. The district covers multiple suburban communities, including Kettering, Huber Heights, Riverside, Centerville, Miamisburg, Miami Twp., Washington Twp., West Carrollton, Oakwood, Germantown and part of Dayton.
Gilmore’s resignation became effective Oct. 1. By law, the board must wait 10 days from the date of the vacancy to fill the position, Schall said.
It must appoint a replacement at the first regular meeting after Oct. 10, which is scheduled for Oct. 20, he added.
Gilmore was elected to the school board in 1997, records show, after retiring from a 31-year career teaching Kettering junior high and middle school students.