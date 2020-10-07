JUST IN: Kettering school board talks to 4 for vacancy; leader says top candidate emerges

Lehner represents the 6th District in the Ohio Senate, but she is term limited. The district covers multiple suburban communities, including Kettering, Huber Heights, Riverside, Centerville, Miamisburg, Miami Twp., Washington Twp., West Carrollton, Oakwood, Germantown and part of Dayton.

Gilmore’s resignation became effective Oct. 1. By law, the board must wait 10 days from the date of the vacancy to fill the position, Schall said.

It must appoint a replacement at the first regular meeting after Oct. 10, which is scheduled for Oct. 20, he added.

Gilmore was elected to the school board in 1997, records show, after retiring from a 31-year career teaching Kettering junior high and middle school students.