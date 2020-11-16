Ohio group urging cities to fight bills ‘radically’ altering income tax for jobs done at home

Ohio cities are being urged to consider a measure “strongly opposing” bills repealing an emergency local income tax change approved after the COVID-19 pandemic hit.
The Ohio Municipal League has drafted a resolution against passage of SB 352 and HB 754. Both proposals impact current municipal income tax collections, a significant source of revenue for cities.
Part of an emergency bill approved in March after the coronavirus outbreak keeps Ohio workers paying income taxes to the municipality in which their employer is located at a time when more jobs are being done from home.
That measure – HB 197 – has been called unconstitutional by a state senator and The Buckeye Institute.
Passage of SB 352 and HB 754 “would hurriedly and radically change the long-standing municipal income tax collection structure throughout the entire state of Ohio during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic,” according to the Ohio Municipal League’s drafted resolution.
In Ohio’s largest six cities – including Dayton - repealing the March change will drain up to $306 million annually from local budgets, one statewide group said.
Among other local municipalities, Centerville, Huber Heights, Kettering and Miamisburg all collect millions of dollars annually in local income taxes.