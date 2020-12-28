X

JUST IN: State awards Centerville $800K for Stubbs Park entertainment upgrades

The state has awarded Centerville $800,000 to improve Stubbs Park, a 60-acre site that hosts summer concerts. CONTRIBUTED
The state has awarded Centerville $800,000 to improve Stubbs Park, a 60-acre site that hosts summer concerts. CONTRIBUTED

Credit: CONTRIBUTED

Credit: CONTRIBUTED

Local News | 1 hour ago
By Nick Blizzard

CENTERVILLE – The state has awarded the city $800,000 in capital funding for upgrades planned to Leonard E. Stubbs Memorial Park.

The funds will be used to enhance the amphitheater and surrounding event space at the 60-acre park on West Spring Valley Road, home of an annual summer concert series, Centerville officials announced today.

ExploreINSPIRE DAYTON: This chef lost his job. Now he feeds thousands in need in the Dayton area

Improvements may include renovations to the band shell and the creation of structured terrace seating with ADA areas to allow greater accessibility for visitors, according to the city.

The city will work with engineers on the proposed improvements and construction is anticipated to start in late 2021 or 2022, officials said.

ExploreEARLIER: $1.8M facelift for Centerville’s Yankee Trace aims for ‘resort-type of atmosphere’

In Other News

© 2020 Dayton Daily News. All Rights Reserved. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices. Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.