JUST IN: New jobless claims surge in region

Claims in Clark County increased more than 240% to 538. The last time the county’s tally was higher was in early May.

Champaign County’s claims shot up more than 280% in the week ending Oct. 31. The county notched 137 claims, the most since early June.

Statewide, initial claims rose 21% in the last week, and 70 of the state’s 88 counties saw increases.

New claims increased more than 11% in Butler and Miami counties. They surged nearly 50% in Preble County.

Initial unemployment claims remained flat in Warren County.