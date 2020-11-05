X

JUST IN: New jobless claims surge in region

By Cornelius Frolik

New jobless claims soared in the region last week primarily because of massive increases in claims in Clark and Champaign counties.

Montgomery County saw new unemployment claims increase nearly 17% in the week ending Oct. 31, and Greene County’s new claims jumped 27%, rising to the highest levels in months, according to data from the Ohio Department of Jobs and Family Services.

All seven counties in the region saw more claims last week than the week before.

But the largest increases in the state were in Clark and Champaign counties.

Claims in Clark County increased more than 240% to 538. The last time the county’s tally was higher was in early May.

Champaign County’s claims shot up more than 280% in the week ending Oct. 31. The county notched 137 claims, the most since early June.

Statewide, initial claims rose 21% in the last week, and 70 of the state’s 88 counties saw increases.

New claims increased more than 11% in Butler and Miami counties. They surged nearly 50% in Preble County.

Initial unemployment claims remained flat in Warren County.

