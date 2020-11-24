JUST IN: Part of road closed for bridge project reopens after 3 months

WASHINGTON TWP. – A part of West Alex Bell Road that has been closed for months has reopened, Montgomery County announced today.
The road between has been closed between Mad River Road and McEwen Road for reconstruction of a bridge over Holes Creek since August.
“The work is substantially completed, but there may still be some minor construction work ongoing, so motorists are urged to drive carefully and watch for construction workers in the area,” according to a release from Montgomery County Engineer Paul Gruner’s office.
The closing impacted nearly a half-mile stretch used daily by an average of about 10,000 vehicles, officials said.
Work on the 33-year-old bridge, termed a “major rehabilitation,” as part of a $731,124 project, county officials said.