JUST IN: Processional to honor local firefighter who died from COVID-19 complications

WASHINGTON TWP – A public processional is set for Friday to honor a Washington Twp. firefighter who died last week of complications due to the coronavirus.
The family of Lt. Jeff Guernsey is inviting the public to view the event following the private funeral service, according to the township.
Guernsey died Dec. 3 at age 52. The processional is scheduled to begin around 11:15 a.m. at Fairhaven Church on East Whipp Road in Centerville, according to the township.
It will be escorted by Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office deputies and will include Engine 42, the vehicle representing where Guernsey was stationed, the township said.
The event, expected to last about 45 minutes, will also include additional fire apparatus, and the family and friends who were invited to the private funeral service, officials said.
The processional’s route will include the following roads: north on Marshall, west on Rahn, south on Mad River and east on Whipp, where it will be pass Station 42, according to the township.
It will head south on Ohio 48 before turning on Bradstreet Road and then on Maple Avenue before heading west on Ohio 725, officials said.
It will then head south on McEwen Road before ending at the fire department headquarters, Station 45.
Guernsey started his career in 1990 with the Washington Twp. Fire Department, which provides EMS and fire protection to the township and city of Centerville. Before that he served in the U.S. Navy.