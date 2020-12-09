JUST IN: Processional to honor local firefighter who died from COVID-19 complications

The processional’s route will include the following roads: north on Marshall, west on Rahn, south on Mad River and east on Whipp, where it will be pass Station 42, according to the township.

It will head south on Ohio 48 before turning on Bradstreet Road and then on Maple Avenue before heading west on Ohio 725, officials said.

It will then head south on McEwen Road before ending at the fire department headquarters, Station 45.

Guernsey started his career in 1990 with the Washington Twp. Fire Department, which provides EMS and fire protection to the township and city of Centerville. Before that he served in the U.S. Navy.