JUST IN: Rumpke worker dies while working near base

A worker for Rumpke died Tuesday while working near Wright-Patterson Air Force Base, a spokeswoman for the company said.
“On Tuesday, Feb. 16, a Rumpke Waste & Recycling residential driver passed away while working near Wright-Patterson Air Force Base,” a statement from Rumpke said Thursday. “Anytime a team member passes, it’s like losing a member of our family. Our hearts break for our team member, his family and anyone else touched by this situation.”
The circumstances surrounding the employee’s death remain unclear, Rumpke spokeswoman Gayane Makaryan said.
“A thorough investigation is still very much underway. Rumpke is committed to working hand-in-hand with Wright Patterson and investigators to gather all the details,” Makaryan said.
“Currently, Rumpke’s team members are keeping their fellow friend and colleague in their thoughts,” the company said. “Rumpke has made an employee assistance program available for those needing support during such a trying time.”
A spokeswoman for Wright-Patterson said the base was preparing a statement on the matter.