JUST IN: Rumpke worker dies while working near base

“On Tuesday, Feb. 16, a Rumpke Waste & Recycling residential driver passed away while working near Wright-Patterson Air Force Base,” a statement from Rumpke said Thursday. “Anytime a team member passes, it’s like losing a member of our family. Our hearts break for our team member, his family and anyone else touched by this situation.”

The circumstances surrounding the employee’s death remain unclear, Rumpke spokeswoman Gayane Makaryan said.