JUST IN: West Carrollton opts to start school year fully online

West Carrollton school district will take its learning fully online for the start of the 2020-2021 school year.
The school district initially offered a choice of traditional classroom or remote learning for students, but state and local recommendations caused district officials to revise the reopening plan to entirely online for the first quarter, the district announced this afternoon.
All students from kindergarten through 12th grade return to an online learning environment for the first quarter of the school year which will be Aug. 24 through Oct. 15, the district said in a release.
West Carrollton’s school board and administrators have been continuing to monitor recommendations from the Public Health-Dayton and Montgomery County as well as announcements from Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine regarding the return of students to school, the district said.
New recommendations issued July 31 by Public Health-Dayton & Montgomery County urge districts in the county to begin the school year with remote learning. “This recommendation is intended to best protect the health and safety of students, staff, families and the community,” Public Health said in the guidance.
In Gov. DeWine’s address today, a map showed an “overwhelming” number of schools in Montgomery County using a remote or hybrid start to school, the district noted.
Preschool classes will be conducted differently, the district said. Parent/guardians of preschool students will be contacted by the Early Childhood Center or may call the school for more information.